Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $826,651.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,315,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNS opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

