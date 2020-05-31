Swiss National Bank Has $4.55 Million Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 23.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,120. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WING opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.93. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

