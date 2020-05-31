Trexquant Investment LP Takes $297,000 Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 110.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 746.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 171.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter worth $201,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTR. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra decreased their price target on PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

NYSE:PTR opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.89 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

