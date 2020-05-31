29,314 Shares in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 1,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Wolfe Research upgraded Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

NYSE:WHD opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.50. Cactus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

