PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,492,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3,764.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after buying an additional 236,935 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 101,887 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,770,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,916,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO opened at $51.21 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $56.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.