PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

NTAP stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

