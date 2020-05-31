Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MX. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $120.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 129.56% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.