Mackay Shields LLC Invests $214,000 in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 120,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 83,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.