Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Position Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Northeast Bancorp worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Northeast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.82%.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

