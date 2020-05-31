America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,448,000 after buying an additional 2,178,362 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter worth about $16,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 991,603 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $13.26 on Friday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

