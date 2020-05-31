First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $525,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,588.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Schmitt sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $196,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,284.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,079 shares of company stock valued at $13,202,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

