KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KB Home were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 313.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 155,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,038,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in KB Home by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.97.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

