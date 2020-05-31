Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 90,055 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 238,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 57,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $7.06 on Friday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $807.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.