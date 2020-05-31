WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,588,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,161 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.67. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

