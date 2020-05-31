Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 40,436 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 368.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $14,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

LOGI opened at $59.44 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,906,253.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,785. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.