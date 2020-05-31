Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Natera were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Natera by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,107 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $36,929.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,104,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861,899.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,848 shares in the company, valued at $695,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,172 shares of company stock worth $6,390,823. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

