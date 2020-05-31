Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $122,000 in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,754,000 after buying an additional 108,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 640.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 901,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86,015 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Safehold by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE:SAFE opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of -0.37. Safehold Inc has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,759,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.