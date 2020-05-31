First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 18,448 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

