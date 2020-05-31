Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,617.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 73,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,683.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Qorvo by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,778,000 after buying an additional 144,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $376,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,932. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

