Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,104 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.43.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 111,355 shares of company stock worth $1,951,490. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

