Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,942 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 33,614 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 86,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,375.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.55.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

