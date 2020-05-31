Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,075 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,810 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,375.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

