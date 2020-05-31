New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Boise Cascade worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE:BCC opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. Boise Cascade Co has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.