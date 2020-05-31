Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,820 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,115,000 after purchasing an additional 475,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.64 and a quick ratio of 20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.50. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $101.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.