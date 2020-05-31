Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Terex worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $4,241,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $21,811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George bought 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 38,609 shares of company stock worth $598,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $33.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

