American International Group Inc. Has $188,000 Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 128.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

