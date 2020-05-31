New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,518,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,600,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 670,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.27). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

