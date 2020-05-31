Rhumbline Advisers Buys 13,312 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of bluebird bio worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,598.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.38.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BLUE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

