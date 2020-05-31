Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,581 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,507,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 412,451 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,157,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,608.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 847,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $63,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,090 shares of company stock valued at $547,434. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBD. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of DBD opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.67 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

