Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE PFS opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

