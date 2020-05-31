New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.