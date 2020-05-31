Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,406,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,827,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $46.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

