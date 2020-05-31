National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. National Bank Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $810.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

