RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,581 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 573,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 110,771 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $18.37.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLJ. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

