Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Yeti worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $81,317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 1,215.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 491,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 454,028 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the first quarter worth $7,443,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the first quarter worth $7,422,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, Director Mary Lou Kelley acquired 1,720 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,061,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,735,087 shares of company stock valued at $384,916,450. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

