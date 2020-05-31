Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Capri worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Capri by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Capri by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 369,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

