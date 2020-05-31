Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of Matthews International worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Matthews International news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MATW opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $681.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Corp has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $374.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MATW shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Matthews International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

