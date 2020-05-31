TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of TPH opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. B. Riley lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.