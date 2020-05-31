Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Management worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,102.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,981.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,575,416 shares of company stock valued at $55,699,856. Company insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.