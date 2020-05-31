Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Freshpet worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshpet by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 25.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $186,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,069.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $239,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $77.18 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,286.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.