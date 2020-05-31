McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti lifted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

