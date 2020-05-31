Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.40% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 61.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth about $5,121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of WDR opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.55. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

