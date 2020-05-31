Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 45.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $689,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

In related news, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,349.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $63.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.