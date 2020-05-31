American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of American Assets Trust worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,093 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $894,314.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,919 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.94 per share, for a total transaction of $425,921.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.