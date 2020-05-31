Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

DBD stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $412.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.17.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $51,240.35. Also, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 20,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $94,553.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,090 shares of company stock valued at $547,434. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

