Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

