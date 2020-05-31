Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 208,621 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

