Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

