Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Trinseo worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Trinseo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSE opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.87 million, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.79. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, insider David Phillip Stasse purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $210,480.00. Insiders have acquired 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

