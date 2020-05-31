Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 473,598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.22. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $522,624.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,154.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $174,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,726. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.